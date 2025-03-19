Amazon Shopper Issued A Warning About Small Cameras That Are Sold On The Site. – ‘It’s plugged into the wall next to me and you can hear audio.’

Well, I don’t think everyone is gonna like the looks of this…

A woman named Jennifer posted a video on TikTok and warned people to be on the lookout for a device available on Amazon that people could use to spy on others.

Jennifer showed viewers a black charging block and said, “This is a camera. Someone can plug this into any socket and record color video at 1080p. It is illegally recording audio according to its own instruction manual and Amazon policies.”

She continued, “Let me show you what I just recorded in my own home. Plugged into the wall right next to me.”

Jennifer then showed viewers the footage she shot with the device.

She continued, “It’s concerning, it’s plugged into the wall next to me and you can hear audio.”

Jennifer moved the camera and told viewers, “It adjusted the lighting so it still is a clear picture and good quality, it basically can capture my whole house.”

She added, “Evidently, it records on a loop, so it will just record over its own memory card again. Essentially it doesn’t run out of space.”

@asksunshinemedia Ladies share with your friends so they can also be aware of how small and hidden cameras are, along with how high quality the video is. Be safe out there. ♬ original sound – Jennifer Moxley

It seems like our privacy is being taken away little by little every single day…

