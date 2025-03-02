An Airbnb Guest Found A Hidden Room In Her Rental. – ‘I don’t know what is going on her.’

Hidden rooms are fun and exciting, but they’re not exactly the kind of thing you want to find in the Airbnb you rented.

Am I right, or am I right?

A woman named Brittney posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the hidden room she found in her Airbnb rental.

Brittney showed viewers the Airbnb rental where she was staying and said that the place had two bedrooms.

But when she went outside the house, she noticed something strange going on…

The house has a third bedroom, but she realized there was no way to get into the room from inside the house.

She said, “I see a third bedroom. I don’t know what the **** is going on here.”

Check out the video.

Brittney posted a follow-up video and showed viewers how she found a hidden door in the Airbnb that allows people to access the third bedroom in the house.

Weird!

Sounds like an episode of Scooby Doo.

