An Autistic Little Brother Gets Bullied, So His Older Sister Swoops In And Shows The Bully Who’s The Girl Boss

Hurt my brother? You’ll see what it feels like. This happened in September of 2005. Our son, Tom (3), had been diagnosed on the autism spectrum about nine months prior. Tom would engage with his sister, Ellie (5), but would not typically make an effort to engage other children. He also had a significant speech delay.

While our kids are two years apart, our daughter takes after me (I’m 5’3”) and our son takes after my husband (he’s 6’). We would frequently be asked if the kids were twins because they were so close in height. Our family had been invited to a birthday party for twin one-year-olds. There were a lot of people at the party that I had known growing up, but hadn’t seen in years. Most of them had brought their young children as well.

Our kids were having a great time jumping around in the inflatable bounce house. Given the age of our children and our son’s diagnosis, we had eyes on them at all times. A little boy (I’ll call him Mark) that I didn’t know ran up to our son and knocked him down. Mark looked about 3 or 4. Tom had not interacted with Mark in any way prior to this. The child ran away laughing.

Our daughter helped Tom get up and then brought him over to us to make sure he was ok. Ellie was super protective of her younger brother and wanted to push Mark down. I told her it was probably an accident and the kids went back to jumping. A couple of minutes later, Mark pushed Tom down again. After pushing Tom down, Mark ran over to a couple who I assumed were his parents.

Ellie brought Tom over to us and she was furious. She really wanted to push Mark down. I told her no, that I would speak to his parents. I recognized Mark’s father and made my way over. I said hello, made some chit-chat, and asked him to tell his son not to push my son down. He said he would take care of it.

The kids resumed playing. Mark then pushed Tom down a third time. Ellie went up to Mark and told him to stop pushing her brother. Mark responded with, “I don’t have to listen to you.” We were all furious and Tom was upset. He didn’t understand why this child kept pushing him down. Ellie asked again (for the third time), to push Mark down. We gave her permission to do it. She ran across the bounce house and tackled Mark.

When they both stood up, she pushed him down, saying, “Stay away from my little brother!” Mark began to cry and made his way to his parents. His dad looked over at me and I just gave him the ‘oh well’ look. Mark left the bounce house. We avoided their family for the rest of the party.

