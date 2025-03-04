An Auto Expert Talked About Why Kias End Up in Junkyards. – ‘Only 122,000 miles on it, has a locked-up engine.’

I know quite a few folks who drive Kias because they’re affordable, but I’ve heard some people say that they’ve had to get rid of them after only 100,000 miles because of too many problems.

And they might be on to something…

An auto expert in Illinois posted a video on TikTok and explained why Kias end up in junkyards before other vehicles.

The man said, “Let me show you why people buy Kias. Reason number one, it’s not a bad-looking SUV. You’ve got these cool fog lights and you’ve got these cool headlights, too. Nice looking 19-inch wheels.”

He continued, “An attractive two-tone leather interior. A gigantic panoramic sunroof, navigation, heated steering wheel, heated seats, cooled seats. I mean this thing’s got everything in it.”

But then came the bad news…

The man said, “But this one, with only 122,000 miles on it, has a locked-up engine. This engine has completely locked up. It doesn’t spin, it’s complete junk. Well, why don’t you just put a new engine in it? Well, let me show you what a replacement engine costs for this Kia.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that a new Kia engine costs a whopping $5,000 without labor.

The video then showed two cars that had obviously been in accidents and the man said, “This is the reason a late model Honda ends up at the junkyard. And this is the reason why a late model Toyota ends up at the junkyard.”

He then showed viewers a Kia with no body damage and said, “Do you see any damage on this Kia?”

I think you know what he’s trying to say…

Check out the video.

@autopartscity Can you spot the difference between a junkyard Honda vs a Kia ? Waiting for the comments from the KIA DEFENDERS. kia kiasportage honda toyota mechanicsoftiktok cars notrecommended autorecycling junkyard autopartscity ♬ original sound – AutoPartsCity

