An Ex-Teacher Got Real About Why She Quit Her Job To Work At Costco

by Matthew Gilligan

Teaching is not for the weak, my friends!

It’s a tough job, those folks aren’t paid nearly enough money, and they have to deal with all kind of nonsense in addition to teaching kiddos.

A woman named Maggie posted a video on TikTok and explained why she left her teaching job for a position at Costco.

Maggie explained why she made the career change and told viewers, “To me, it was less stressful to work in the warehouse at Costco than it was to be a teacher, and I think one of the biggest things was the lack of decision fatigue.”

She said that when she was a teacher, she was asked “5,000 questions a day.”

She continued, “You’re always making decisions and handling the next most chaotic thing or noticing what’s going to be chaotic very soon if you don’t put a handle on it.”

Maggie said that chaos sometimes happens at Costco, but at least she has co-workers who can help her out, instead of being on her own as a teacher.

She added that, when she was a teacher, she was always waiting to deal with some kind of stressful situation, like an angry parent or a school principal.

I don’t think she’ll be going back to teaching anytime soon…

Check out her video.

@itsmaggieperkins

Replying to @Angela Harders, M.Ed to me, teaching was way more stressful than working at the Costco warehouse. #formerteacher #costco #costcotiktok

♬ original sound – Maggie Perkins 🍉

Here’s how viewers responded.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Props to her for making a career change!

