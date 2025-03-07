An Olive Garden Customer Wasn’t Happy That She Had Bugs In Her Salad

It’s bad enough when you find something disgusting in your food at a restaurant, but it’s even worse when the folks who work there aren’t very helpful about the situation.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went incredibly wrong during a night out at an Olive Garden restaurant.

The woman said she was at Olive Garden to celebrate a family member’s birthday…and things didn’t get off to a good start.

She said that the restaurant smelled like sewage, but she and her family decided to stay. When they were packing up their food in to-go boxes and ready to leave, she noticed something shocking.

As the video shows, there was a CENTIPEDE in the salad that the group was served.

The TikTokker told viewers, “Imagine the Shift Manager telling you not to make a SCENE and ‘Quiet down’ because we are HURTING HER EARS.”

In a comment, the woman added, “It’s crazy because they are saying that the bugs are coming from the vendors that they are using . The lettuce is normally prepackaged and they just serve it. But that’s still not an EXCUSE.”

I don’t think I’d be going back there if I was her…

Check out the video.

@yellowindian Imagine eating @Olive Garden with your Family Celebrating a loved one’s Birthday. Imagine letting the Manager know that where you guys are sitting has a STRONG odor of Sewyer , Imagine the Manger being very RUDE , and Unprofessional, Imagine eating 3 Bowls of SALAD JUST TO FIND A FULL GROWN , LIVE CENTIPEDE IN YOUR SALAD right before ending the Night , Imagine the Shift Manager telling you not to make a SCENE and “Quiet down” because we are HURTING HER EARS 😒🥲 #fyp #olivegarden #salad #fypviralシ #checkyourfood #blackhistorymonth #disgusted #nevergoingback #leesummitmissouri #healthdepartment ♬ original sound – ASR

That was straight-up NASTY.

