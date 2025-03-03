‘That’s not what I paid for originally.’ – An Uber Customer Said People Need To Check Their Receipts To Make Sure They Don’t Get Overcharged

You never know when you’re getting ripped off these days, huh?

And a woman named Demi posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about potentially getting ripped off by Uber after taking rides.

The text overlay on Demi’s video reads, “PSA: Uber is SCAMMING y’all.”

She told viewers that she got an Uber ride that was supposed to cost $24, but when she checked her receipt later, she learned she’d paid $46.97 for the trip.

Demi said, “That’s not what showed up on my ride screen when I requested my ride. That’s not what I paid for originally.”

Demi said that she thinks Uber knows that people won’t check their receipts and they won’t realize they pay extra for rides.

The TikTokker said Uber needs to be straight with customers about how much rides are going to cost.

She said, “It’s giving class-action lawsuit.”

Demi posted a follow-up video and said that hundreds of people commented about her story.

Because of the feedback, she created a Google form so customers who have been ripped off can share their complaints.

Keep an eye on those receipts!

