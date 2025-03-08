Angry Woman Yelled At This Man When She Saw That His Car Was The Same Rare Color As Hers

When you think you’ve seen it all in terms of entitled people, someone raises the bar again.

In this case, a random lady yelled at a man for having the same rare car color as hers.

Excuse me, lady?!

Let’s read the story.

Lady yells at me because my car is the same color as hers This happened at a stoplight a couple of weeks ago and it still makes me giggle. I drive a 2019 Ford Ranger in a color called “Hot Chili Pepper Red.” It’s an orange/red color that turns out to be an candy coat of orange over red. It’s one of their “expensive upgrade” colors that’s pretty rare because nobody wants to pay an extra $750 for it.

(I didn’t either, I just got a deal on the truck)

It is indeed a hefty price, but some people don’t mind.

I happened to pull up next to a new Bronco in the same color and the lady driving was pretty excited. Turns out her “excited” was extremely mad because my truck was the same color as hers. According to her, it was a limited edition color that was exclusive to a certain package in the Bronco that year and I was copying her.

Well, that escalated quickly.

She accused me of painting my truck to copy her car and demanded, and she really hit the high notes on the word demand, that I change it back. All of this happened at a stop light and I just sat there watching this grown adult lose her ever-loving-**** at me over the color of our cars. Only later did it occur to me that I should have recorded it.

It would have gone viral.

Given that there are around 10 or 12 different factory colors in a maker’s entire lineup, I’m not sure how she thought this was a color unique to her. I know the higher-end badges like Porsche will make a custom color for you but this is Ford. The company that once offered cars in any color you like as long as it’s black. I feel like she’s gonna have a lot of problems in life.

