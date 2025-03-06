Annoying Friend Never Brings Anything To The Group Dinner, But She Has The Nerve To Criticize What Everyone Else Brings

Sharing a meal with friends can be a lot of fun, but it stops being fun when one friend has a bad attitude about the situation.

AITA for telling my friend she can’t join our weekly dinner group anymore? So, here’s the deal. I organize a weekly dinner with friends where we try out different recipes and sometimes experiment with challenging dishes. It’s a lot of fun, and everyone usually chips in either by cooking or bringing ingredients. One of my friends, however, has started showing up empty-handed and then ends up criticizing the dishes we make.

It’s getting frustrating because she doesn’t contribute but always has something negative to say, which kind of ruins the vibe. After the last dinner, I told her that if she’s not going to participate positively, she shouldn’t come anymore. She got upset and told others in the group that I was being unfair. Now, I’m wondering if I was too harsh. AITA for asking her not to come if she’s just going to be negative?

