Apple’s New iOS Has Some Controversial Features, Including One That Lets You Know Who’s Viewing Your Content. – ‘Apple snitches out whoever is looking at your photos or texts.’

There are endless features built into Apple’s iOS, whether you are using an iPhone, iPad, or a MacBook it is a good idea to learn how to use them.

This TikToker explains that you can sometimes tell who has been looking at your pictures or text recently, which is kind of surprising.

In the video he starts off by saying, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Apple snitches out whoever is looking at your photos or texts.”

He continues on, saying, “If you have the little photo widget.”

Ok, the photo widget can be placed right on your front tile so you can see it all the time.

He continues, “Then they will pop up and that means that they’ve been looking at your stuff.”

Wow, that is sneaky if true.

I assume that this only works with people who you have shared your photos with, hopefully!

I don’t have the photo widget on my iPhone right now, but I might add it on just to see if it works.

If it does, this is a fun way to see who has been stalking your pictures.

Check out the full video to see exactly what he says.

Read through what the people in the comments have to say as well.

This person says they choose to see less of a person, not more.

Here is someone who has noticed that she always sees pictures of the same person.

This commenter explains that you have to go to the home screen to add the widget.

It is insane how many features iOS offers that people don’t know about.

