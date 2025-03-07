Bride Chooses Her Cousin As Flower Girl Instead Of Fiancé’s Niece, But For Some Reason The Niece Was Under The Impression She Was Going To Be The Flower Girl

Choosing roles for a wedding can be tricky, especially when more than one person seems perfect for the part.

So, what would you do if your fiancé’s niece assumed she’d be your flower girl, but you had already chosen a different family member? Would you change your plans to prevent hurting her feelings? Or would you stick to your original decision?

AITA for making my cousin my flower girl? I am 28 and engaged to Peter, a 30-year-old male. I don’t have any nieces or nephews on my side of the family, but I have a lot of younger cousins. My fiance has one niece, Alyssa (5), and one nephew, Sam (3), who are brother and sister. My fiance and I are both very close to our families. We agreed I would choose my bridesmaids and flower girl, and he would choose his groomsmen and ring bearers.

He chose his nephew Sam to be his ring bearer. And I asked my little cousin Madison (3). The trouble came on New Year’s Eve when I went to spend it with his family. Alyssa told us she was so excited to get her flower girl proposal since her brother got his ring bearer one. Peter just looked at me and then said, “You know, I think we have a different special job for you that day.” She instantly cried.

We didn’t see her the rest of the night, and she was so upset that I felt awful. I know the obvious fix could be to have two flower girls, but we don’t want a second flower girl or second ring bearer. Multiples are harder for pictures to get the kids to cooperate. I thought about making her a junior bridesmaid but she’s so little they don’t make a matching dress. My fiance thinks I should have considered that when he said he wanted to make Sam the ring bearer. AITA?

