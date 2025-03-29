Brothers Live Together And One Of Them Has A Pregnant Girlfriend, So He Wants Her To Move In With Them. But The Other Brother Says No Way.

What would you do if you lived with a roommate who came to you asking if their significant other could move in with you? If you had enough space and liked this person well enough, maybe you’d be okay with the idea, but would it make a difference if this person was pregnant?

In today’s story, one single man does not like the idea of living with a newborn baby, but he’s wondering if he should let his brother’s pregnant girlfriend move in with them anyway.

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITAH for refusing to let my brother’s girlfriend move in with us, even though she’s pregnant? I [28M] have been living with my younger brother, Jake [25M], for the past three years. We split rent and bills evenly, and it’s been working out great. J ake has been dating his girlfriend, Emma [24F], for about a year. I don’t have an issue with Emma—we get along fine—but I wouldn’t call us close.

Jake had a big favor to ask.

A few weeks ago, Jake sat me down and told me Emma is pregnant. I congratulated him, but then he hit me with the real reason for the conversation: he wanted Emma to move in with us “for now” so they could save money. He promised it would only be temporary, maybe six months max. I asked what their long-term plan was, and he admitted they didn’t really have one yet, but he figured we’d “cross that bridge when we get there.”

He doesn’t like this idea at all.

I told him no. Our apartment is a two-bedroom, and I like my space. I also don’t want to live with a newborn who’s crying at all hours of the night. I said I understood their situation, but it wasn’t my responsibility to make room for their growing family.

Jake doesn’t understand OP’s perspective.

Jake argued that since I don’t have a partner or kids, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal for me. I told him that was exactly the point—I don’t have those things because I enjoy my peace and privacy, and I’m not about to give that up. Emma hasn’t directly said anything to me, but she’s clearly upset. Jake, on the other hand, is furious.

He feels like Jake is trying to guilt-trip him into changing his mind.

He thinks I’m being selfish and making things harder for them when I could easily help. He even accused me of “abandoning my future niece or nephew before they’re even born.” I don’t think it’s fair for me to be guilt-tripped into this, but now I’m wondering if I’m in the wrong. AITAH?

Jake and Emma need to move out and get their own place, and OP can find a new roommate. If I were OP, I wouldn’t want to live with a newborn baby either.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I like this idea.

This is a good point. Things are going to change one way or another.

Someone needs to move out.

A guilt trip is not going to get him what he wants.

He needs to find a new roommate.

