Building Manager Scolds Garbage Truck Driver For Bumping A Gutter While Collecting Trash, So He Made Sure It Never Happened Again

Some people’s convenience can be the source of others’ inconvenience.

Move your cars A couple of years ago, I used to be a waste collector. On my first week, I turned up at clients. Where their waste was, I had to squeeze down a path with the building on one side and cars on the other. As I’m trying to avoid all the cars, I accidentally pop the end of the guttering of the building. No massive problem I thought.

The manager storms out. Manager: “I’ve just had to replace this whole guttering because of one of your lot.” Me: “Okay, I’m sorry and I understand, but I’ve got to maneuver around these vehicles, as well.” The manager clearly wasn’t happy, and I continued the day.

The next week, I headed back. I stopped at the front of the alley, and I went in. I made every single car move, so I didn’t have to squeeze through anymore. It took 15 minutes of waiting, but, oh well.

I did this every week until I left. Pulling people out of meetings to move their cars even if I could squeeze down, just to be safe. Never changed, but I felt a little sense of accomplishment as I got paid hourly, and people had to take time out of their day to appease this woman.

One’s patience can be others’ frustrations.

