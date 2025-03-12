Car Mechanic Made Zero Effort To Figure Out Why Customer’s Cadillac Was Making A Whistling Sound, So The Customer Took Him For A Ride And Left Him 3 Miles Away From The Dealership

Having your problem ignored by the person who is supposed to fix it is understandably infuriating.

This is why this man’s dad couldn’t help but let off some steam when the mechanic completely ignored his Cadillac’s whistling sounds.

Thankfully, he sound a way to get the mechanic’s attention!

Let’s read the story.

My dads whistling Cadillac My dad bought a brand new Cadillac in the late sixties, early seventies. It had wind noise/whistling at freeway speeds with the windows up and the HVAC off. He had it at the dealership three times with the techs saying they heard nothing. The warranty was almost up and my dad went back again.

How would he hear the noise while listening to the radio?

Finally, they have a tech drive while he rode shotgun. The tech lit up a cigarette, turned on the radio, drove on the freeway and told my dad he heard nothing.

His father quietly decided he needed to learn a lesson. My dad suggested that he drives and to see if they hear it then.

Once the tech pulled over on the breakdown lane of the freeway, got out and closed the door, my dad hit the door locks, slid across the bench seat and took off with the tech on the side of the road about 3 miles away from the dealership.

Surprisingly, things really changed after that.

A few months later he takes the car back to the same dealership and drops it off for an oil change. The dealership calls him up and says they noticed a whistling noise and they can fix it for $300.00. My dad says it’s been there for that same issue a few times already and the mechanics at the shop couldn’t find it.

Interesting!

The service writer says “Oh, you’re the guy who left our guy on the side of the road. Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you”. When he picked up the car, they asked for his side of the story and he told them. I have a feeling they had a talk with that guy.

Old-school revenge always build character.

He learned a valuable (and unforgettable) lesson in customer service.

