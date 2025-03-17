March 17, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Car Salesman Shows A Negotiating Tactic That Some Customers Use That Works. – ‘I see what you did there.’

by Michael Levanduski

Buying a new vehicle is a big decision, and you want to make sure that you are getting the best deal you can.

This TikToker is a car salesman and wanted to make a video about one strategy many buyers employ.

The video starts off with him staring with a blank face, and the caption on the video says: “POV: When the customer includes a trade in after negotiating the numbers.”

That actually sounds like a smart move. After a moment in the video, he starts looking up, pointing at where the customer would be, and laughs.

I’m guessing this happens all the time.

He then says, “I see what you did there.”

I’m guessing that bringing the trade in after the fact can get you a better deal.

He wraps up the video with him nodding and saying, “I know.”

Negotiating a good deal can take a lot of work, so finding out how to get every dime you can is essential.

I wonder how much of a difference this can really make.

Watch the full video for yourself, it only takes a few seconds.

Check out the comments as well:

This commenter says that this is the right way to do it.

Here is someone who says to not tell them you have a down payment.

This commenter laughs and says this is why it takes so long to make a car deal.

This might be a great negotiating tip.

