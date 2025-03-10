Cashier Kept Pushing Customers To Pay With Cash, So One Man Gave Her Exactly What She Asked For, But In Quarters

When someone insists on pushing a policy in the most annoying way possible, it’s only fair to take them up on it.

So, what would you do if a cashier kept making a show of reminding you to pay a certain way?

Would you ignore it?

Or would you make a point as to why she may want to stop saying that?

In the following story, one customer has had enough of a cashier’s constant reminders and decides to turn it around on her.

Here’s how it all went down.

Cheaper to pay with cash? Fine. Have it your way. I usually pay with things using my credit card. I find that it’s way more convenient than carrying cash. This one restaurant that I go to has recently started a policy that I don’t like. I’m constantly reminded of this policy by one snooty cashier. Every time she rings you up, she says the total, and then she makes a big production of seeing the credit card, hits another button, and then says a higher total. She then smiles and says, “Just a reminder. It’s cheaper to pay with cash.”

Today, I put this policy to the test. When she did her little head bob of recognition at my credit card, I put it away and said, “Actually, I’m paying cash today.”

Her face changed real quick.

I pulled nearly 60 quarters out of my pocket and set them on the counter. She looked like someone had just thrown up all over her. That fake cheeriness she typically has when touting the policy evaporated.

I turned to the folks behind me, smiled sweetly, and said, “Sorry! It’s cheaper to pay with cash!” As the seconds turned into minutes, I just kept repeating “Sorry folks, they get charged a fee to use credit cards. It’s cheaper with cash.” It’s not about the money for me. It’s about the principle of it. Cards are easier, cleaner, and more convenient, as the cashier found out in a very visceral way as she counted the quarters.

Such a classic commercial, and it fits this perfectly!

Honestly, the whole thing reminded me of those old commercials that compelled me to get the credit card in the first place. Price of a meal with cash: $14.30 Price of a meal with card: $14.87 The look on that snooty cashier’s face: Priceless

Bravo! The look on her face had to have been the best part.

