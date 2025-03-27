Clever Customer Found A Way To Use His Store Credit Now Rather Than His Next Visit, So The Employee Gladly Complied Instead Of Losing A Sale

Many customers value time and convenience, but many retailers want to try to convince customers to come back even if it means it will cost them time and convenience.

This retail worker was helping a customer customize a product with multiple parts, and he gave him store credit for his next visit.

The customer didn’t like that he couldn’t use the store credit that day, so he quickly came up with a plan.

Read the story below for all the details.

I Got Got I currently work in a retail shop selling things. And in this shop, things go with things. Meaning, you buy the big main piece (BMP), then we tailor the rest of the parts to work with that. Then, you’ll have a customized package that costs twice as much that does its job. And it’s pretty awesome.

This employee helped a customer customize the product he wanted to buy.

So, customer comes in and asks a few questions about BMP. I ask him a few identifying questions, and we go from there. I make a couple recommendations for BMP, and he likes it. He asks a few more questions, and we settle in on a BMP. Awesome!

He explained some important details about the product.

From there, we go to customization. We settle on five or six accessory parts to complete the package (a pretty big sale for us). Before he swipes his card, I run him through the complimentary brochure. This includes service, maintenance, resources, and more.

Their conversation went like this.

Me: “And here’s a $50 store credit to use on your next purchase.” Him: “Can’t I use it today? Apply it toward accessory?” Me: “It is good on your next visit, sir.” Him: “Okay. Charge me for BMP today.”

He eventually applied the credit for the customer’s purchase.

Him: “Put the rest aside and I’ll pick it up tomorrow. Or maybe I won’t. Who knows?” Me: (Pause) “Sir, I’ll go ahead and honor that credit for you today.” Him: (Smiling) “Thought you might.”

Wow, that was easy! I love when people share revenge stories when the revenge happened to them!

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user admits doing the same thing.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point from this user.

It’s brilliant, says this person.

Finally, this person implies he made the right decision.

When it comes to retail, sometimes you just have to let the customer win.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.