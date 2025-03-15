Company Denies Employee $30 In Meal Reimbursement And Ends Up Paying $750 Instead

When companies get too strict about the rules, they sometimes end up costing themselves way more than they tried to save.

So, what would you do if your employer refused to reimburse you over a technicality, even though you actually spent less than your budget allowed?

Would you let it go?

Or would you make sure you got every last cent you were entitled to?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves facing issues with reimbursements.

Here’s what they did.

Finance Dept at Work held firm on Max/Day for meals while traveling. They messed with and denied me reimbursement for $30. Ended up costing them $750. Many years ago, during a corporate merger, I was responsible for transitioning a portion of business operations to a distant city. I was there for four weeks in an extended stay suite hotel with fridge and microwave. I had a meal allowance of $50/day and was required to submit a weekly expense report with receipts for reimbursement. After a long day, all I wanted was to get comfy, chill out, and fix something in the room to eat. On day one, I shopped at the local market, spending $80, and on day four $20. I submitted my weekly receipts for a total of $100 and was told I had exceeded the daily limit and my reimbursement would be $70 vs $100. Finance insisted that $50/ day in receipts is max they would pay, even as I pointed out that the total was less than a third of what I could have submitted. They stood firm and refused to budge from the daily max.

Rather than saving money, the company wasted a bunch.

At the time, my most favorite coffee beans were only available for purchase in coffee shops located in select areas of the country. As luck would have it, there was one close by; the name included cafe as they also sold sandwiches etc, and the receipt was not itemized. Yep, you guessed it, the last three weeks, I bought bags of coffee beans every single day. In their effort to short me $30, it ending costing them $750. Classic example of a company being “penny wise and pound foolish” and jerking employees around. In spite of incredibly attractive financial offers to relocate and remain with the company, I resigned once the transition was complete. Shortly thereafter, I ended up in my dream job for the next twenty-five years. My position was a new one and just beginning to emerge within the industry. As such, I had tremendous leeway in defining the role and budget. I was respected, my work was valued, and my professionalism and judgment were trusted.

It’s like who even comes up with these policies.

