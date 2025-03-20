Couple Needed Some Financial Assistance When One Of Them Got Sick, But They Got One Donation With Some Major Strings Attached

Nobody likes being called a liar.

You want proof that my fiancé is sick? You got it. I (25F) am engaged to my fiancé Joey (26M). He recently had surgery on his leg and hip, but there were complications, and he has been sick and weak since. We try not to ask for help, but this has put a big financial strain on us, to the point where we’ve spent our wedding savings on his recovery.

We are fine with this because if we need to have a courthouse wedding, we’re cool with it.

We just want him to be healthy. But we did set up a temporary donation page to help with some of the expenses. A friend of mine, Karla (25F) donated $10 about a month ago, and I reached out to her to thank her. Last week we posted an update, not asking for more money, but just to let people know that Joey has had another setback and the doctors are creating an all new treatment plan for him.

Karla commented publicly and said the following: “I’m beginning to question if he has actually been sick this long or if y’all are just trying to get more money for your wedding. Who takes this long to recover from surgery, especially when you’re an athlete?” I said, “I am very offended and appalled that you would accuse us of faking anything. Maybe you’re just having a bad day or a moment of bad judgement, but how shamefully low of you.”

She replied, “I want my donation back unless you can show proof that he’s sick. In a hospital bed or sitting in a doctor’s office… anything?” I sent her $10 to get her off our backs, but I also sent her a video (with Joey’s approval): the proof she asked for.

One of the concerns Joey has had is that he will get severely nauseous if he eats protein (which is what he’s supposed to be doing) and when he over-exerts himself (which he does sometimes).

I sent her a video of him dry-heaving into an emesis bag in the middle of PT. Now, one of his doctors asked us to record his PT so they can see the progression of him not feeling well to hopefully make some adjustments, so I didn’t take this video just to send to Karla, but to me it seemed like solid proof since she was asking for it.

She said, “WTH? I have emetephobia [I didn’t know this] and this just triggered me so bad. I hope you’re happy with yourself, I feel like I’ve been traumatized.” I said, “So now you have ten more dollars to process this trauma in therapy.”

