Customer Is Offered A Gift Card Instead Of A Refund When He Tries To Return An Item More Than 14 Days After Buying It, So He Comes Up With A Way To Use The Gift Card To Get A Refund

If you buy clothing at a store but don’t try it on while you’re there, it’s possible that when you do finally try it on, you’ll realize it doesn’t fit the way you had hoped.

In today’s story, one man is in this exact situation, but he waits so long to return the clothing that he is no longer eligible for a refund.

No problem.

He has a genius way to get his money back!

Let’s see what he did.

We can only give you a voucher but no cash About ten years ago I started my first job. It was very important to me to give 120% at the job since it was the beginning of my career. During that time I bought a pair of trousers at a clothing store. Unfortunately when I was back home I noticed that they didn’t fit very well, and I wanted to return them.

He wasn’t able to get his money back.

One day I went to the clothing store to return the trousers, but since I bought them more than 14 days ago, they said “we can only give you a voucher but no cash”. Since it was my first job I didn’t have much money, so I really wanted the money back. So I chose the voucher, because I already had an idea how to deal with that. I went up to the men area in the store, looked for the trousers I bought and didn’t like, picked them up, and bought them using the voucher.

His plan worked like a charm!

Next step was to pass some time, to have either a new shift (new workers) or have them forget my face. After maybe 2 hours I went back to the store asking to return the trousers I bought 2 hours ago. Since I returned them 2 hours after buying and not 14 days, getting cash was no problem. I had a huge smile on my face leaving the store that day.

That was a smart idea!

I’m glad it worked and he was able to get his money back.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This workaround wouldn’t work at every store.

The cashiers were just doing their job.

This person has a question.

Another person is not on his side.

That’s one way to get your money back!

But not everyone thinks it’s on the up-and-up.

