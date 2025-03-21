Customers Ignore The Obvious Sign Stating To Ask Before Requesting Cash Back, So This Woman Showed Them That Every Single Dollar Counts

Sometimes, even if there is a sign, people choose to ignore it.

You didn’t follow directions and ask about cashback? Cool, you’re getting it in crisp, new $1s I’m a manger of a Beer and Wine Cafe in a grocery store. In our tills, we start the day with $200 USD. This is split between $1s, $5s, $10s, and change. Not many people use cash in the cafe.

This woman has a sign that says to ask first before getting cash back.

Most orders are very small, so it’s pretty regular to end the day with maybe $100 extra in cash, or less than the original $200. Because of this, I have a sign on the pinpads that clearly states: “Please ask before taking cash back.”

Many customers ignore the sign.

The sign is made with a white label maker and on a black pinpad. It’s very hard to miss. Still, so many customers either ignore it, or don’t see it, and ask for cashback. If it’s $20, it’s not a big deal.

For a cashback greater than $20, she gives out crisp $1 bills.

I don’t often get people asking for $100. But anything more than $20? I most likely don’t have the $20s or even $10s to spare, so you’re getting it with the brand new, unused $1 bills. If you’ve ever had to count out a stack new bills, you’ll know how difficult it is. I’ve been in this business long enough to manage well enough and not miscount them.

A guy did not notice the sign and received $10, $5, and $1 bills.

Today, a guy asked for $40. I had all of one $20. I told him, “Next time, you gotta ask.” He said, “You should have a sign.” I just pointed to the label, while counting out twenty $1 bills. He also got one $10 and two $5s.

Another lady was in line.

He was nice enough to apologize. I wasn’t that mad, but I think he thought I was angrier than I was because he kept apologizing. Oops! Then, the lady after him? She was there as I told him about it.

She didn’t ask either, so she got $1 bills.

She still put on the pinpad for $20 cashback without asking me. She got ten $1s. This isn’t the first time I’ve had to do this. It’s pretty much daily, and I’m always so happy to point out my sign and give them perfectly new $1s.

The sign clearly isn’t working. It seems that she needs another method.

