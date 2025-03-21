Customers Ignore The Obvious Sign Stating To Ask Before Requesting Cash Back, So This Woman Showed Them That Every Single Dollar Counts
Sometimes, even if there is a sign, people choose to ignore it.
This woman shares an experience while running a café inside a grocery store.
Because cash is scarce, she put up a bold sign telling customers to ask if they need cash back since she might not have enough cash.
When customers ignore her sign, she has a malicious way of dealing with them.
Read the story below to find out more.
You didn’t follow directions and ask about cashback? Cool, you’re getting it in crisp, new $1s
I’m a manger of a Beer and Wine Cafe in a grocery store.
In our tills, we start the day with $200 USD.
This is split between $1s, $5s, $10s, and change.
Not many people use cash in the cafe.
This woman has a sign that says to ask first before getting cash back.
Most orders are very small, so it’s pretty regular to end the day with maybe $100 extra in cash, or less than the original $200.
Because of this, I have a sign on the pinpads that clearly states: “Please ask before taking cash back.”
Many customers ignore the sign.
The sign is made with a white label maker and on a black pinpad.
It’s very hard to miss.
Still, so many customers either ignore it, or don’t see it, and ask for cashback.
If it’s $20, it’s not a big deal.
For a cashback greater than $20, she gives out crisp $1 bills.
I don’t often get people asking for $100.
But anything more than $20?
I most likely don’t have the $20s or even $10s to spare, so you’re getting it with the brand new, unused $1 bills.
If you’ve ever had to count out a stack new bills, you’ll know how difficult it is.
I’ve been in this business long enough to manage well enough and not miscount them.
A guy did not notice the sign and received $10, $5, and $1 bills.
Today, a guy asked for $40.
I had all of one $20.
I told him, “Next time, you gotta ask.”
He said, “You should have a sign.”
I just pointed to the label, while counting out twenty $1 bills.
He also got one $10 and two $5s.
Another lady was in line.
He was nice enough to apologize.
I wasn’t that mad, but I think he thought I was angrier than I was because he kept apologizing. Oops!
Then, the lady after him?
She was there as I told him about it.
She didn’t ask either, so she got $1 bills.
She still put on the pinpad for $20 cashback without asking me.
She got ten $1s.
This isn’t the first time I’ve had to do this.
It’s pretty much daily, and I’m always so happy to point out my sign and give them perfectly new $1s.
The sign clearly isn’t working. It seems that she needs another method.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This person suggests a solution.
While this person shares their personal experience.
Here’s a valid point from this user.
Finally, short and straightforward.
Always ask first.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.