Customers Ignore The Obvious Sign Stating To Ask Before Requesting Cash Back, So This Woman Showed Them That Every Single Dollar Counts

Sometimes, even if there is a sign, people choose to ignore it.

This woman shares an experience while running a café inside a grocery store.

Because cash is scarce, she put up a bold sign telling customers to ask if they need cash back since she might not have enough cash.

When customers ignore her sign, she has a malicious way of dealing with them.

You didn’t follow directions and ask about cashback? Cool, you’re getting it in crisp, new $1s

I’m a manger of a Beer and Wine Cafe in a grocery store.

In our tills, we start the day with $200 USD.

This is split between $1s, $5s, $10s, and change.

Not many people use cash in the cafe.

This woman has a sign that says to ask first before getting cash back.

Most orders are very small, so it’s pretty regular to end the day with maybe $100 extra in cash, or less than the original $200.

Because of this, I have a sign on the pinpads that clearly states: “Please ask before taking cash back.”

Many customers ignore the sign.

The sign is made with a white label maker and on a black pinpad.

It’s very hard to miss.

Still, so many customers either ignore it, or don’t see it, and ask for cashback.

If it’s $20, it’s not a big deal.

For a cashback greater than $20, she gives out crisp $1 bills.

I don’t often get people asking for $100.

But anything more than $20?

I most likely don’t have the $20s or even $10s to spare, so you’re getting it with the brand new, unused $1 bills.

If you’ve ever had to count out a stack new bills, you’ll know how difficult it is.

I’ve been in this business long enough to manage well enough and not miscount them.

A guy did not notice the sign and received $10, $5, and $1 bills.

Today, a guy asked for $40.

I had all of one $20.

I told him, “Next time, you gotta ask.”

He said, “You should have a sign.”

I just pointed to the label, while counting out twenty $1 bills.

He also got one $10 and two $5s.

Another lady was in line.

He was nice enough to apologize.

I wasn’t that mad, but I think he thought I was angrier than I was because he kept apologizing. Oops!

Then, the lady after him?

She was there as I told him about it.

She didn’t ask either, so she got $1 bills.

She still put on the pinpad for $20 cashback without asking me.

She got ten $1s.

This isn’t the first time I’ve had to do this.

It’s pretty much daily, and I’m always so happy to point out my sign and give them perfectly new $1s.

The sign clearly isn’t working. It seems that she needs another method.

