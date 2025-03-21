Dad Was Rewarded His Daughter With Ice Cream After She Did Well At The Dentist, But When His Other Kids Found Out They Were Jealous

As parents, if you buy a special treat for one child, does that mean you have to buy a special treat for every child?

AITA for buying a treat for my oldest daughter but not her younger brother and sister? My (39m) wife (40f) and I have three children (10f, 8m, 7f.) A few afternoons ago our oldest had a dentist’s appointment, and I agreed to take her while my wife took care of the other two. Our oldest has always struggled at the dentist. Her mother and I have worked with her on this and we’ve found a dentist who is really good with kids who are afraid of going to the dentist.

She did really well this time; easily the most smooth experience we’d ever had there. Since she did so well, I decided to reward her on the way home, so I went to a Culver’s drive thru and bought her a shake. I got one for myself, as well. When we got home, my other two children began to complain that they didn’t get ice cream, saying that it was “unfair.”

I told them that this was just how things worked out this day; that their sister had to go through something unpleasant, but that she’d done a good job. That next time I had to take either of them out for something similar that they’d probably get a treat too. Later, however–when it was just the two of us–my wife told me that she thought it looked as if I was playing favorites, that of course the other two kids would object, and that I should have bought treats for everyone. But I don’t agree; I think it’s fine for our kids to realize that just because one kid gets something doesn’t always mean they all have to. AITA?

