Daughter Tells Her Divorced Father About Her Uncle’s Demise, So Her Mom Bans Her From His Final Ceremony

AITA for telling my father about my mother’s brother in law passing? To start this off, my parents are divorced, very messily divorced. They were married for over 20 years and my father was close friends with many of my mom’s family members. Me, 20F, lives on campus at my local university so I don’t interact with either of my parents much anymore besides phone calls and texts. Last week, my uncle (on my mom’s side) unfortunately passed away in a very tragic incident at home.

I was upset when my mom told me the news and I figured I should call my dad, to let him know what happened because he was friends with that uncle even though my dad doesn’t interact with my moms side after the divorce about 5 or 6 years ago. Apparently, my mom found out I told him and she freaked out on my dad saying something like “you should not have known because you’re not family.” This is something my mom often does when she’s not happy or isn’t in controlling of a situation and lashes out at my dad.

I feel bad for telling my dad because I didn’t ask my mom if it was okay for me to tell anyone else. Now, because I told my dad, I’m not invited to the funeral. This really hurts but I kind of see why?? And I have to work over the time the funeral would be and I wasn’t sure if I could make it anyway. I don’t know how to feel about the situation and I don’t have anyone to ask. AITA for telling my dad and is my mom’s decision justified?

