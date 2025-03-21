Despite Mixed Reactions To The Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi Seems To Have Had aASales Boom

The Super Bowl halftime show this year stirred up plenty of reactions, but one you may not have been prepared for was just how effective an advertising tool it was.

It was, after all, the Pepsi halftime show, and according to folks, like TikTok user @melanieedianna, Pepsi was flying off the shelves afterward.

“Standing on business” reads the caption, as they pan over a regular Pepsi palette, nearly empty.

Cokes? Stacked high.

Even Diet Pepsi was pretty plentiful.

But the regular stuff was just GONE.

The comments chimed in:

What’s your favorite flavor?

It was popular even in the places you might not guess.

Sometimes, you don’t have much of a choice.

Dang, now I’m thirsty.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!