Dollar Tree Customer Found Shrimp For Just $1.25 And Wonders If Anybody Has Tried It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@natalie.justinee

I don’t know about buying cheap, frozen shrimp from a Dollar Tree store, but hey, to each their own!

A shopper named Natalie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the surprising deal she encountered while perusing through the aisles at a Dollar Tree store.

Natalie was walking through a Dollar Tree store and showed viewers the bags of frozen shrimp on sale for only $1.25.

She wrote on the text overlay, “When did Dollar Tree get shrimp? For $1.25 too. Anyone tried it?”

Here’s the video.

@natalie.justinee

Thats crazyyy #dollartree #dollartreefinds #fypシ #foryoupage

♬ original sound – repilus ♱ – repilus ♱

This is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual stated their demands.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

It’s probably worth a shot!

