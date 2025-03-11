Egyptian Ministry Reveals Excavated Complex Where Gold Was Mined And Processed In The Times Of The Pharaohs. It Held Lots Of Other Secrets Too.

As the home of one of the most famous archaeological sites in the world, it’s no wonder that tourists and researchers flock to Egypt every year.

But the country’s ancient culture has secrets that are hidden beyond the great Pyramids of Giza, with new finds scattered across the country – which lies on the continent of Africa, adjacent to the Red Sea – and discovered at regular intervals.

Compared to the mummified remains of its ancient rulers, generally the finds aren’t quite so exciting.

But a significant revelation from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities this week has had historians, Egyptologists, and curious members of the general public reaching for their credit cards and planning their next Egyptian excursion.

As announced by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on their Facebook page, a mammoth, two-year project has recently concluded in a location close to the city of Marsa Alam.

Situated in the southwest of Egypt, in a coastal location in line with the halfway point between inland Luxor and Aswan, the popular tourist town of Marsa Alam is largely known for its sandy beaches, marine life, diving opportunities, and national park.

However, the new discovery of a 3,000-year-old gold processing complex on its doorstep is sure to have an immediate effect on the kind of tourists who flock to the region.

Over the last two years, archaeologists have excavated and documented the site, with numerous fascinating objects – many now relocated to a new, purpose-built visitors’ and exhibition centre at the site.

The significance of the site is threefold.

Not only do the discoveries tell the story of a politically tenuous time in Egypt’s long history, they also give historians and visitors alike an in-depth look into the intricate processes by which Ancient Egyptians processed gold, as Dr Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, explained:

“Excavations revealed a 3,000-year-old gold processing complex, featuring grinding and crushing stations, filtration and sedimentation basins, and ancient clay furnaces used for smelting gold extracted from quartz veins.”

Not only that, though; the finds that were discovered alongside the gold processing facility included artefacts from the day-to-day life of the community who lived and worked there.

A significant number of human and animal figurines made of terracotta were found, along with offering tables, stone statues, large quantities of pottery, beads, and semi-precious stones. Within houses, temples, bathhouses and administrative premises unearthed at the site, many of these more decorative elements of everyday Egyptian life helped to build a picture of the society’s wealth and decorative choices, as well as their working practices.

The new visitor’s centre, which includes a full-scale replica of the gold mining and processing complex, explains the full excavation process to tourists and researchers alike, as well as examples of the hundreds of artefacts discovered there.

And given the huge, often religious significance of gold amongst the Ancient Egyptians – with this ‘flesh of the gods’ used for spiritual purposes in the afterlife as well as for making everyday life that bit more glamorous – this site where much of the gold was processed is a fresh must-see on Egypt itineraries.

In such a culturally fascinating country, who knows what they’ll discover next?

