Emergency Nurse Made A List Of Things She’d Never Do, And Some Of Them Are Pretty Unexpected
by Ben Auxier
The internet is full of health tips, but few are more straightforward than these.
Here are a list of personal ‘don’t’ from emergency nurse and TikTok user @nataliexelise:
“Things that I would never do as an ER nurse,” she begins as she applies makeup in her car.
“Would never own a Jeep.”
“Never order a mixed drink in a crowded bar. Always get something that was gonna come in a can.”
“Adopt a lifestyle that would cause me to become overly obese.”
“I would never own a gun. Like, I see more gunshot wounds that are complete accident than were intentional.”
“Allow my kitchen knives to go dull, or own a tungsten ring. They can’t cut those off of you.”
“I would never share my lip products with friends.”
@nataliexelise
The tungsten ring thing is no joke:
Also, the more fun a vehicle is to drive, the more likely it is to kill you.
Also people fall ALL THE TIME:
For anyone confused about the knife thing:
Stay safe out there!
