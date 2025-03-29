Emergency Nurse Made A List Of Things She’d Never Do, And Some Of Them Are Pretty Unexpected

The internet is full of health tips, but few are more straightforward than these.

Here are a list of personal ‘don’t’ from emergency nurse and TikTok user @nataliexelise:

“Things that I would never do as an ER nurse,” she begins as she applies makeup in her car.

“Would never own a Jeep.”

“Never order a mixed drink in a crowded bar. Always get something that was gonna come in a can.”

“Adopt a lifestyle that would cause me to become overly obese.”

“I would never own a gun. Like, I see more gunshot wounds that are complete accident than were intentional.”

“Allow my kitchen knives to go dull, or own a tungsten ring. They can’t cut those off of you.”

“I would never share my lip products with friends.”

The tungsten ring thing is no joke:

Also, the more fun a vehicle is to drive, the more likely it is to kill you.

Also people fall ALL THE TIME:



For anyone confused about the knife thing:

Stay safe out there!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.