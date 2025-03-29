March 29, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Emergency Nurse Made A List Of Things She’d Never Do, And Some Of Them Are Pretty Unexpected

by Ben Auxier

The internet is full of health tips, but few are more straightforward than these.

Here are a list of personal ‘don’t’ from emergency nurse and TikTok user @nataliexelise:

“Things that I would never do as an ER nurse,” she begins as she applies makeup in her car.

“Would never own a Jeep.”

“Never order a mixed drink in a crowded bar. Always get something that was gonna come in a can.”

“Adopt a lifestyle that would cause me to become overly obese.”

“I would never own a gun. Like, I see more gunshot wounds that are complete accident than were intentional.”

“Allow my kitchen knives to go dull, or own a tungsten ring. They can’t cut those off of you.”

“I would never share my lip products with friends.”

The tungsten ring thing is no joke:

2025 03 07 22 33 22 Emergency Nurse Made A List Of Things Shed Never Do, And Some Of Them Are Pretty Unexpected

Also, the more fun a vehicle is to drive, the more likely it is to kill you.

2025 03 07 22 33 47 Emergency Nurse Made A List Of Things Shed Never Do, And Some Of Them Are Pretty Unexpected

Also people fall ALL THE TIME:

2025 03 07 22 34 13 Emergency Nurse Made A List Of Things Shed Never Do, And Some Of Them Are Pretty Unexpected
For anyone confused about the knife thing:

2025 03 07 22 34 32 Emergency Nurse Made A List Of Things Shed Never Do, And Some Of Them Are Pretty Unexpected

Stay safe out there!

