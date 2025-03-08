Employee Doesn’t Like The Dark Corner Where His Desk Is Located, So He Takes His Supervisor Up On The Suggestion To Sit Somewhere Else

What would you do if you didn’t like the location of your desk at work?

In many cases, there probably isn’t anything you can do.

If all of the desks are occupied and there isn’t another seating area, you might be forced to work in the less than ideal location.

That wasn’t the case in today’s story.

One employee was apparently able to hide from his supervisor while at work, and it was all his supervisor’s idea.

Let’s read all the details.

I can sit anywhere? Great! Company laid off my entire team and reorganized the office. I asked for a desk in a brighter area, since I was no longer doing video editing. “Nope: Your new desk is here, in this even darker corner. But there are other seating areas around the office you can use when you want a change of view.”

He enjoyed lots of different views.

For the next two years — until the company folded — I did not sit at that desk even once. No one ever knew exactly where I was, which had many, many advantages. There was one brief attempt to suggest that I was “missing out on synergies” by not sitting next to my nominal supervisor. I just said, “You can’t have it both ways,” and that was that.

It would’ve been so much better for the supervisor if he had allowed him to have his desk in a different location, but I can definitely see the perks to your supervisor not even knowing where you are!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

