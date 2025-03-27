Entitled Neighbor Chopped Down Their Ancient Sequoia While They Were On Holiday, But They Had A Wildlife Camera That Caught Everything. So Now She Owes Them $700,000.

It sounds insane, but some people have a beef against trees, or at least, against the people who own them.

EK chops down my tree costs her £500,000 ($700,000) Background information: we live in an old and big manor that has been split into 3 attached houses. The houses are about 150 years old and where built around 5 huge giant sequoias which were about 200 years old. In the UK giant sequoias are very rare and the 2 in our garden up the house price by about £60,000.

We lived next to 2 really nice neighbors one young couple and one old couple. The story: unfortunately, our old neighbors passed away, so their child and her family moved in (let’s call her Joe). Joe was instantly a pain in the butt.

We had been sharing chickens with the previous neighbors and Joe agreed to keep sharing them. However, on her nights she would constantly forget to put them away so we would have to check them every night anyway.

One night her little brats thought it would be funny to open our personal duck pen in the night which led to a mass slaughter later the chickens went the same way.

About 2 years ago there was a storm and one of her sequoias somehow fell over and died. They were distraught (understandably) but from then on, the jealousy started. She would constantly talk about how lucky we were to have 2 sequoias in our garden. And she would also complain how our sequoia was making too much shade in their garden (it wasn’t).

Anyway, we just thought it was Joe being a pain. There were a few dry threats like they will chop it down or maybe the next storm will blow it down. Until we came back from a holiday to France to find a huge 6-meter stump and nothing else! I mean how the heck do you get rid of a 100ft tree in like 2 weeks. 2 of our old British oak trees had been crushed as well.

My mum and sisters were crying, my dad was red in the face, and we had no evidence Joe had done it. She claimed that there had been a storm and she had to get rid of it. We had a security camera at the front of the house, but you can get in the back if you go through a few fields. We then were given an £8000 bill for damages to her property and to have the tree chopped up and removed the wood alone would have been worth a small fortune.

We had lost all hope and 2 weeks had passed when my dad came running in from the garden. We had put up a wildlife camera a few months ago and had caught everything, we got a lawyer on the phone and started our revenge.

We got a tree surgeon out who said it was an original specimen brought into the UK in 1860. This one along with the 2 that were in Elvaston castle country park, there were 218 around the UK. But only 60 now. He also told us to call out an engineer because the roots might be in the foundation so when they rot it could damage the house. Turns out we would need to redo the foundations.

Then we took Joe to court and sued them for damage to property, trespassing and lots of other smaller claims.

The tree would cost 250K to have another sequoia that was 200 years put in and looked after (it’s basically impossible) plus the damage to the foundation which was 200K and the 2 oaks which were another 25k. So with the smaller claims, It went to about £500,000 ($700,000). They had to move out.

And we have now paid off the mortgage done a lovely loft and kitchen conversion and have basically done up the house and garden as well as plant a 60-year-old sequoia tree in the back garden. We also had our kitchen counter and table made from the old sequoia. We now have a new lovely family living next to us who we share chickens, ducks and pygmy goats with (they are very nice and I make a fortune babysitting their kids).

