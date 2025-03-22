Entitled Woman Cut The Airport Security Line And Expected Others To Carry Her Bags, But This Man Skipped Her Bags And Acted Like He Didn’t Know Her

Long and slow lines at the airport can be frustrating.

But cutting in front of others isn’t the solution.

This man was waiting patiently when an older woman blatantly skipped the entire line.

Not only did she push ahead, but she also expected others to move her bags for her.

So, he made sure to teach her a lesson.

Got cut off at the security check point. I got petty and skipped her carry ons. I was going through security check point. The line was getting long. We have to bend around the corner. So that we don’t block foot traffic.

An old woman cut right in front of this man.

Then, this old woman decided she was too good to walk around the corner. She queued from the back. And just decided to cut right in front of me. As I was passing the corner.

She went all the way to the front and cut in front of everyone.

I tried telling her the line was at the back nicely. But, she literally just dropped her carry on. And walked to the front of the line to get to the security body check. She was probably thinking we would just push her bags along.

He didn’t bother to bring her bags in front.

She technically didn’t just cut in front of me. She was cutting in front of everyone, while expecting us chums to push her bag through. I did initially pushed her bag for a while. But decided screw that and skipped her bags.

When she asked him about her bags, he ignored her.

The woman behind me saw what I did, and she too skipped her bags. When I got through the security check, I saw her anxiously looking around for her bag. She then approached me asking where was her bag. I just simply told her she got the wrong person and walked away.

If you cut in front of everyone, don’t expect them to do you any favors.

Why would they?

