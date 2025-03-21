Family Has A No Shoes In The House Policy, And When A Grandparent Refuses To Follow The Rule Mom Kicks Him Out

Some people wear shoes inside the house and other people don’t.

If you have a house rule that you don’t wear shoes inside the house and you have guests over, you probably expect guests to take their shoes off.

In today’s story, one guest, a family member, refuses to take his shoes off, and it causes quite a lot of family drama.

Now a couple is arguing about if they should’ve make an exception to the rules for this family member.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for kicking out my partner’s dad (and family) from my daughter’s birthday party I kicked them out because they refused to take off their shoes as it’s a celebration at our house. For backstory, it was my daughter’s first birthday. My partner is white and I am asian.

It has been the norm in our household to keep shoes off when we’re at home and we also wear indoor footwear/slippers. I have always kept spa slippers for guests in variety of sizes in case some are not comfortable in going barefoot. I have always kept my house clean and have always maintained outdoor shoes/footwear off when inside our house.

Not only does it makes cleaning floors easy, the thought of carrying germs inside is gross and scary to me. It’s also a cultural norm for us as well to keep shoes off as a sign of respect to the owners of the house.

Now my daughter’s birthday has come. The first few guests have arrived and has taken cue that shoes should be off and I’ve offered spa slippers and some were happy to wear them and some just went barefoot inside. Now my partner’s dad and his fiance arrived along with their children (His parents are divorced). And they went straight in with their filthy shoes on. Like really gross looking shoes, that were not clean looking and you can see the dirt sticking to my tiles.

I told my partner to tell them to take off shoes please because the other guests were happy to comply and thought they would do the same. Well they didn’t do that and just kept walking around inside with the shoes on and stepping on the rugs and mats with it. I politely asked again, but his dad grunted and said “our shoes are clean, we always wash them weekly” I pointed out the dirt on the floor and he said it’s the dirt from when they walk on our front yard so it”s mainly part of our house.

I explained again that kids and most especially his grandchild crawls around our floor and since it’s her birthday to just take their shoes off the mat where she crawls. This time he seems offended and started with why I am making such a big deal out of wearing shoes inside when it’s a party anyway and I’m ruining such an important day because I could not bend a little rule for one day. And it’s white people culture to not take their shoes off anyway. That’s when I lost it and said they can get out of my house if they can’t do a simple request. And they left and my partner said I should’ve just let it go since they travelled quite far to come for our daughter’s birthday and I’m a jerk for not being considerate for only one day. So AITA?

It may be more common in some cultures than others to take shoes off inside the house, but house rules are house rules.

It’s really true that the house stays so much cleaner when you don’t wear shoes inside the house, and this is especially important when there are little kids crawling on the floor.

