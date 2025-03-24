Family Refuses To Pay For Grandfather’s Care, But His Granddaughter Is Considering Going Behind Their Backs To Do The Right Thing

Families are complicated enough as it is.

Taking care of aging relatives introduces a whole new challenge, but most people feel that if they can make it work, it’s their responsibility.

Not everyone in this person’s family agrees on that course of action, though, and this girl thinks she should do it alone.

Let’s see how this family is handling the question of who will care for grandpa.

AITAH for demanding that we get in-home care for my 93 year old grandpa? I’ve been taking care of my grandparents daily since Christmas. I was coming over for about 2 hours a day to make dinner, serve them and clean up as well as run any errands that they needed and take care of small tasks around the house. My grandma was in late stage lung cancer, and my grandpa has dementia. I was happy to do this as it was not too much of a strain on my life. I am recently married, full time employed and in the process of selling my house. I live 30 min away from my grandparents. It was do-able.

It’s clear this woman cares deeply for her grandparents, but things are about to get a whole lot more complicated.

Fast forward to late January. My grandma’s cancer got really bad. She was told she had two weeks to live. She passed in early February. Now, my grandpa is alone in their house. Because of his memory issues, he needs someone in the house with him 24/7.

How will the family cope with the new circumstance?

My dad, his son, who is retired and divorced and has fully grown children, has offered to live with him. However, he travels frequently for a few weeks at a time. My aunt, his daughter, lives 2.5 hours away. She is unemployed and has fully grown children. She stayed up here with my dad for two weeks after my grandma passed but has since gone back home. She is insistent that we DON’T pay for care – stating that my grandpa will run out of money.

But the woman doesn’t agree with her aunt’s assessment.

My grandpa has done very well for himself, and from looking at his accounts, he has enough money to last him multiple decades with around the clock care.

My dad is on a trip right now, and my aunt and dad asked if I could be here with my grandpa for 8 days. Because I care about my grandfather, I said yes. But I also expected to be compensated given that I’m not just coming over for a few hours a day – it is all day, everyday.

Turns out the aunt didn’t have the same idea.

My aunt insisted that I NOT be compensated because my grandma gave me her car before she passed. I put up a fight and said that this shouldn’t matter. I am here sacrificing my time. If she wants to pinch pennies then she can be up here with my grandpa. Now, after having spent one full day here, I know that we need outside care for my grandpa. It’s not about the money, it is about the quality of life for everyone involved. AITAH if I take the initiative and call caregivers and just start hiring them?

This is a complicated situation, but the woman is standing up for what’s right.

Her grandfather is lucky to have her as an advocate, and hopefully the aunt will come around.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit have to say about it.

This reader offered advice on how to proceed.

Another Reddit user speculated about the aunt’s real motivations.

One Reddit user even went so far as to suggest involving the state.

But others warned against reporting the situation to government authorities.

Either way, readers agree this woman is in the right and needs to stand her ground with her aunt.

Stand up for the wellbeing of your loved ones!

This old guy deserves better.

