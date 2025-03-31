Female Coworker Knows That Her Male Coworker Is Married, But That’s Not Stopping Her From Pursuing Him

What would you do if you found out one of your spouse’s coworkers was trying to break up your marriage? Would you confront the coworker, or would you ignore the situation as long as you felt confident that you could trust your spouse?

In today’s story, one woman is caught in this situation, and she really wants her husband’s female coworker to leave him alone.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH- for wanting to confront my husbands female coworker AITAH for wanting to confront my husbands coworker. For context I (35F) have been married to my husband (29M) for 8 years and we have 5 children together. He works two jobs as do I, he has a day job (carpenter) and a casual night job ( 2 nights a week as a chef) he has had this night job for roughly a year. I work nights in the same restaurant just on different nights to my husband casually. We do not advertise to our coworkers about our personal life or that we are married to each other. However it is obvious to anyone I am married ( I wear my wedding band and engagement ring at work, my husband doesn’t as he works in a kitchen)

There’s a new woman at work.

3 months ago, a young woman (21) was hired in the kitchen on the nights that my husband works (sometimes she’s on shift when I’m working also but I don’t directly work with her) Pretty soon after starting work she had asked my husband if he was single? His reply was a simple no. She asked him again on a second occasion, well are you married?

She’s not letting a little thing like marriage stop her.

He said yes and left it at that and she has been relentlessly pursuing him ever since, asking him to hang out after work, asking for a lift home from work, asking where he works during the day and I’ve now found out that another co worker has let her know he’s married to me and apparently said she gets what she wants and wouldn’t let an “old lady” stop her from trying to pursue my husband. I’ve heard my husbands side and from another chef who works with him that my husband has shown zero interest and is trying to keep things professional but this young woman seems very persistent in pursuing him when all he does is rebuff. I told my husband I want to confront her and he’s concerned about both of us losing our jobs if it becomes an argument at work. So AITAH… what would you do? Do I just let her keep going? It’s really making me mad

It sounds like the female coworker’s behavior is wildly inappropriate. Maybe the husband should talk to management and tell them the coworker is harassing him. Her behavior is far from professional.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks her husband isn’t being clear enough.

Another person suggests threatening to tell management

This person suggests going straight to management.

This is really a problem for management to solve.

This person suggests calling a manager over in the moment.

I hope the coworker gets fired.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.