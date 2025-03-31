Fiancé’s Constant Phone Calls During Work Began To Distract Them, So They Told Their Fiancé They Needed To Find A Better Balance

Relationships are all about communication, but sometimes timing can make or break a discussion.

When one fiancé’s daily check-ins begin to interrupt their partner’s work, the next topic of conversation becomes personal boundaries.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for asking my fiancé to stop calling me at work My fiancé calls me at least once, sometimes twice, during the workday. She works from home at a call center and will call me either during her break or after something like work drama happens.

But their work environment doesn’t feel as conducive to these kinds of calls.

I enjoy talking with her and love it when she tells me about her day, but I’m at work and am in a small office with what is essentially my manager. Granted, where I work is a small non-profit and pretty laid back, but I feel weird being on the phone just shooting the breeze next to what is essentially my boss.

So when she called again, it was time to set the record straight.

She just called me again to tell me about something funny that happened at work, and she was laughing the entire time she was telling me the story. I figured I needed to put this to bed, so I told her that I love hearing about her day, but I am at work and would rather hear it from her in person, at home, after work.

It ends up opening the door to a larger conversation between them.

I asked her if that makes sense, and she said, “Yeah, but you never ask me about my day anyway.” I honestly didn’t know what to say because she is right. I don’t verbally ask her how her day is, but I’ve said in the past that I love nothing more than to hear about her day, even if it was crappy. AITA?

It’s usually best to not mix work with play.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Communicating differing needs can be difficult, but this couple seems to be taking it in stride.

If the fiancé honors their request to not call at work, then they need to meet her halfway and agree to talk about their days elsewhere.

It seems this situation has surfaced a conversation that really needed to be had.

Saving the best stories for home could be the key to a more balanced day for both parties.

Timing is everything, even with those closest to you.

