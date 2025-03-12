Girlfriend Relied On Her Partner To Wake Her Up Every Morning, But Fed Up With Her Excessive Alarms, They Just Let Her Sleep In And Face The Consequences

Relationships require balance, especially when it comes to daily routines like getting up for work.

But one person discovers just how far they’re willing to go to support their partner’s excessive snoozing habit, and what happens when that line is finally crossed.

AITA for not waking up my girlfriend after she ignores her alarm? My girlfriend is a chronic snoozer but has a crazy early job — she has to make up at 5 a.m. She sets six alarms every morning, but half the time, she sleeps right through them.

I usually end up waking her up so she’s not late for work. The thing is, I’m not a morning person either, and her alarms constantly disrupt my sleep.

I’ve told her over and over that she needs to be responsible for waking up on her own, but she always brushes it off, saying, “You’re already awake anyway.”

Yesterday, I decided I was done being her backup alarm. Her alarm went off the six times, and I didn’t wake her up. She ended up oversleeping and rushing out the door, barely making it to work on time.

She was mad at me, saying I knew she needed to be up and could’ve just shaken her awake. I told her it’s not my job to make sure she gets up, and now she’s giving me the cold shoulder. AITA for letting her sleep in instead of waking her up like I usually do?

