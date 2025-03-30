Married Couple Were Both Working, But Now She Wants To Quit And Leave Earning A Living To Him

The ways of the nuclear family of the 1950’s have all but vanished by now.

Men and women both do the work of earning money, keeping house, and raising the kids.

But sometimes, the expectations from this still pop up, like in this story.

Check it out.

AITA for Telling My Wife She Can’t Quit Her Job Because I Don’t Want to Be the Sole Breadwinner? My wife recently told me she wants to quit her job because she’s burnt out and wants to “take some time to figure things out.” We don’t have kids, and while I make enough to support us, it would mean cutting back on luxuries and saving less for the future.

Luxuries are, by definition, not needed, but savings is.

I told her I don’t think it’s fair for her to just quit without a plan, especially since I’ve been working just as hard and don’t have the option to just stop. She got really upset and said I should want her to be happy, but I feel like this is something we should decide together, not just something she can announce.

So, who’s in the wrong?

She says I’m being unsupportive and selfish. I think I’m just being realistic. AITA?

Let’s go to the comments:

We’ve all experienced burnout, but unless your health is in jeopardy, this probably isn’t how to handle it.

Some had warnings in mind:

At the very least, you gotta look at it realistically.

I mean, IN THIS ECONOMY?

No way, ma’am.

