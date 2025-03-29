He Offered Free Rides To His Co-Worker For Two Years, But When He Asked For A Small Favor In Return, His Colleague Left Him High And Dry

Relationships are often built on acts of kindness and reciprocity, but sometimes, generosity can feel like a one-way street.

After months of giving a co-worker free rides, one employee learned that this colleague wasn’t interested in ever returning the kindness.

AITA for not giving my co-worker a ride after he didn’t spot me one dollar at the vending machine? I usually give my co-worker a ride on the way back from work, usually driving 5 miles out of my way per day to drop him off at his place because he doesn’t have a car. I’ve been doing that for about two years now and haven’t asked for anything, and he has never offered.

Yesterday, I was at the vending machine and wanted a soda. I was short a dollar and had left my wallet in my car. I would usually go get my wallet, but it takes forever to wait for the elevators at my workplace, so I asked if he could spot me a dollar for the soda.

He straight up refused and said, “Just use your own money, man. I don’t really give money to friends or co-workers, sorry.” I was taken aback by that comment because I’ve probably spent well over $1,500 in gas over the past two years for this guy, and he can’t even spot me a dollar just this once?

I got pretty upset by that, and once it hit 5, I told him I’m not giving him free rides anymore. He seemed upset and said I was petty. AITA?

