He Offered To Help Plan A Baby Shower, But His Selfish Sister Took It As A Blank Check For A Lavish Event

Helping with a sibling’s big milestone is usually a labor of love, but sometimes, it just feels like labor.

One brother started off happy to help, but when he heard his sister’s lengthy list of unreasonable demands for her baby shower, he wondered if it was all worth the price.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my pregnant sister that I wanted nothing more to do with her baby shower? My (M-late 30s) youngest sister (early 30s) is pregnant with her first child. The family is thrilled for her as she and her partner have been trying for a long time to get pregnant. When she announced it, she mentioned that she was having a baby shower, and my sister and I offered to help out where we could.

But he and his sister had very different ideas of “help out”.

For some reason, she took that as a “my brother said he would pay for the baby shower” and drafted a guest list of 120 people. I decided to text her one day and ask her what her budget was, and I heard nothing for at least a day. My other sister and my mom mentioned that I had said to her that I would pay for the whole thing.

This is not at all what happened.

That was never something I had offered to do. She never addressed it with me directly and said that she and her partner would pay for everything.

He wasn’t intending to pay, but he did do a lion’s share of the other tasks needed to plan the event.

I took charge of creating the e-vite, registration site, driving an hour away to book the hall and put a deposit down, offered to do the centerpieces, pay for the stroller, and drive back to the hall to add extra time to the reservation. (because their archaic system doesn’t allow people to book online). I also agreed to pick up food on the day of and answered every inquiry from her guests who registered in the system. My husband offered to help out with the games for the shower.

But this still wasn’t enough for his sister.

We saw my sister last week, and she texted me on Monday saying, “If he doesn’t want to do the games, then tell me so I can give it to someone else.” I finally messaged back and said that I thought her message was a little harsh and that if she was trying to imply something, she should just say it out loud. She then responded by saying, “Fine. I’m disappointed by how much work you’ve put into this shower.” That’s when I lost it.

So he gives her yet another reminder on all the work he’s put in.

I was objective and listed everything I had contributed so far. I also pointed out that I had never agreed to pay for a baby shower with 120 guests. I don’t know much about them, but I assumed they were intimate events in someone’s home and not something the size of a wedding. I had fewer people at my own wedding.

Her complaints still continued.

In addition to this, she complains about other people in her life to my mom and sister about how no one is pitching in. She asked my mom what she was contributing to the shower. My 70-year-old retired mother was taken aback by that comment and offered to cook food for 120 people.

As if that wasn’t enough…

She’s been so ungrateful throughout this entire process and has since uninvited me to her shower. She sarcastically said, “Enjoy your 40th” and removed me from my sibling group chat.

Is there a word for a “bridezilla” but for baby showers?

If so, that’s exactly the type of behavior this woman is exhibiting.

What did Reddit gave to say?

It’s clear his sister is… going through something and, for whatever reason, putting that strife onto everyone else.

Whatever fairytale baby shower his sister had in mind, she needs to rethink it — and fast.

This user sees the sister’s entitlement as a worrying sign of the times.

Maybe this whole event is way more trouble than it’s worth.

Thanks to the sister’s entitlement, the family is now mourning the death of sibling goodwill instead of celebrating new life.

Too bad the her baby gift registry didn’t include a little gratitude.

