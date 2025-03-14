He Paid His Friend For A Favor, And Now He’s Asking To Be Paid For One In Return

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

But they also may become a friend in debt, depending on your terms and conditions.

Check out this story about what these two friends expected from each other, and decide if you think one – or both of them – are in the wrong.

AITA for asking my friend to pay me for helping him move? So this whole thing started about a month ago when I asked my friend (let’s call him Chris) if he would be down to helping me with some snowboarding tips. (he’s an experienced snowboarder and years ago he used to give lessons as a side job). I’ve known Chris for maybe 15 years and we’re really close friends. He was on board so we decided we would go to the slopes one Saturday and he would basically teach me the basics. (I’ve been snowboarding three times up to this point and it’s safe to say I’m not good at it).

Time to hit the slopes, right?

However, he said he had one condition – that I would have to pay him for the lesson. I was kinda taken aback by that, as I kinda viewed the whole thing as a friendly favor and just time we can spend together, do something we both enjoy. Nevertheless, I agreed to give him the money even though I don’t really agree with this and would personally never charge a friend for something like this.

To be fair, he might get asked for this kind of favor a lot.

Maybe he’s just tired of doing it for free?

About two weeks after that he messaged me saying he’s moving flats and asked me if I would help him move all the furniture and boxes with stuff out of the flat and into the moving van. Now, I admit, I kinda saw this as an opportunity to see what would happen if I asked him to pay me for helping him. So I did. I said “ok, what’s the wage?” He kinda laughed and didn’t say anything and then seeing me poker faced, he said “wait, you serious?” I said “well, since you charged me for the snowboarding, I’d say it’s fair that I charge you for this”. He went into a rant about how it’s not at all the same and we got into an argument over that. So, genuinely, AITA?

Let’s see if the comments can smooth things over:

Maybe nobody’s really wrong here:

What all was involved, anyway?

Don’t take each other for granted.



I think there are a few lessons to be learned here.

1) Don’t expect a friend to do their job for you for free.

2) If you’re freelancing, consider a friends and family rate.

3) If you’re moving, just hire movers. It’s so much easier.

