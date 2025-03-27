Hello Fresh Got A Variety Of Meals, But Then Realized She’d Actually Made A Huge, Repeated Mistake

There’s lots of meal delivery services out there, and one big selling point they all try to emphasize is variety.

However, if you don’t look beyond the dish names, you miiiight end up with fewer options than you’d imagined.

That’s what seems to have happened to TikTok user @aleaseonmycar:

“Hmm, I wonder what we should cook for dinner tonight,” she says, turning the camera toward some Hello Fresh recipe cards on the stove.

“We could cook chicken, rice, and green beans…”

“Chicken, rice, and green beans…”

“Or chicken, rice, and green beans.”

“I’m never gonna be allowed to order the Hello Fresh meals ever again”

That’s not the only issue some customers are having, though:

Sometimes it doesn’t seem worth it:

Some are ok with this!

Others think it’s just a bad deal.

What’s your take on meal delivery services?

