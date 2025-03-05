A Daughter And Mother Couldn’t Agree On The Color Of A Gift For Her Sister-In-Law, So The Daughter Refused To Honor Her Part Of The Deal

When planning a creative gift for a family member, you need to make sure it is something that they will really like.

AITA for telling my mother to pay when she demanded I keep my opinion regarding a shared present that I was making I, 26, am semi professional tailor. I picked up sewing when I was 7 and I’ve been expanding my knowledge ever since as a hobby. I do custom orders as a side hassle. My SIL, 34F, recently gave birth to my niece. She has requirements for her baby’s stuff to be in muted, soft, pastel colors. Although, ideally SIL doesn’t want unrequested gifts (she shared a to-buy list with us when she was pregnant).

My mother, 56F, wants to gift her a decorative pillow because my brother (SILs husband) liked to fight pillows when he was a baby. She requested I make it because she wants a design embroidered on it and my sewing machine has an embroidery software and hoops where can load custom designs. Mother requested I pick the design and I tasked my fiancé 25, to do the design since they are a professional illustrator. The design got approved and they vectorized it for me. Then the colors got picked.

We agreed on yellow and we adjusted the design to be colored. Again, all was approved. Mother then decided to buy a fabric. Today, she finally showed me the fabric. It’s banana peel yellow. The design will blend in since it’s in very soft, pastel colors that are easy on the eye.

I said this fabric won’t work and offered fabrics I had on hand in the colors off-white and creams. After all, we’re talking about a background color to a pillow with an embroidery. I argued a bit with her when she dropped “I want you to service me without your opinion”. I responded with “then pay me,” since I was doing this pro-bono. Ironically, this isn’t a stand alone case to the point of I have a clause in my ToS and in the commission contract stating that “if you want lack of opinion there’s 50% upcharge to handle the time prepared for ‘This doesn’t look as I imagined’ which is often the case afterwards”.

I can follow instructions to a T but if you want a pencil skirt and give me a specific pattern I’ll not tailor it to your specific body and it will not fit properly (just an example of what I had to do in the past). So AITA for telling my mother to pay when she demanded I keep my opinion regarding a shared present I was making? And one last thing if that was commissioned by an external party it would cost 70€ for the illustration and 40€ in materials and additionally about 30€ for labor. AITA?

