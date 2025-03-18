Her Boyfriend Repeatedly Ignored Her Clear Disgust For Runny Eggs, So She Started Questioning If He Respected Her Boundaries At All

Food preferences may seem like small quirks, but they can lead to deeper problems when they’re left disrespected.

One woman pleads with her boyfriend to stop serving her biggest aversion: runny eggs.

But when he refuses to listen, tensions begin to boil over fast.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for throwing away the egg my partner made me? Me (26F) and my partner (28M) have been together for longer than a year now, and he knows I cannot stomach even slightly runny eggs. I physically can’t get them down. He made me lunch today, despite the fight we had this morning, and it was avocado toast (one of my favorites).

However, one big ingredient was amiss.

But he plonked a massive half-cooked jammy egg on one slice. I tried scraping off the egg to salvage the lunch, as I am honestly starving, but I can’t get it down.

But she just couldn’t do it.

I have had two bites and I’m nauseous, also very close to crying from hunger and frustration. I have repeatedly asked him to stop making me eggs.

The boyfriend never reacts well to this.

Any attempts to explain why I can’t eat the jammy and runny eggs he loves so much devolve into him just getting mad or offended, saying I’m wasting food and being ungrateful.

Now she’s left feeling hungry and frustrated.

I’m at my last straw, as I hate wasting food, nor do we have the budget to be wasting eggs like this. AITA for having issues with food?

Her boyfriends refusals make her wonder if her preferences are really that hard to swallow.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter really lays on the sarcasm.

If the partner knew she disliked runny eggs, then they should have just been off the table from the start.

To this user, the boyfriend’s behavior is a sign of just plain bad intentions.

The boyfriend is definitely making this out to be a larger issue than it needs to be by repeatedly insisting she eat the eggs.

There’s a fine line between seeing things differently and just plain walking all over your partner.

This relationship is missing one important ingredient: Respect.

