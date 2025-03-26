Her Boyfriend Was Excited About Some Wood That Was Getting Delivered, But Instead Of Being Excited With Him, She Made A Comment That He Didn’t Like

Doing physical labor can be exhausting, and if you aren’t careful, can result in some serious injuries.

What would you do if your boyfriend was about to go lift and move a bunch of heavy bags, so you told him to be careful with his back, and then he got upset?

That is what happened to the girlfriend in this story, and now she is wondering if she said something wrong.

AITA for asking my bf to be careful with back? My bf (40’s m) and me (30’s f) were chatting about wood he wants to purchase for a barbecue. He loves to cook and when I go to his house (we don’t live together) the arrangement is that he cooks and I clean (he has a dishwasher so isn’t that hard, just cleaning countertops and putting everything in place once it’s dry). He was commenting that the wood comes in a kind of pallet, around 1k kg, and the vendor put it in the driveway and he needs to move it by hand to the shed (10/20m ish? Not sure where in the driveway they will let it).

I made a comment to be careful with his back, like the one you make to grab a jacket when it’s cold outside. Didn’t mean anything bad about it, but he responded a bit aggressive and it catch me off ward. Was I being overbearing? I do those comments comments with everyone around because I care, but I’m double guessing if it’s wrong from me (I already told him I went do it again).

I can’t upload a picture so this is the transcript of the chat: Bf – Oak is a hardwood so long steady burn and good coals ideal for fire pit and barbecue along with say a fire heated hot tub And smoke from Oak has a good flavour for food so no bad taste it used for cooking Me – But they put it there or you need to move it by hand? {Taking about the wood pallet} Bf – Will need to move it by hand but it is only about 1000kg in total might get a half size one or an empty tower from then so they can put it in there and i can then just fill it in. With a good wheelbarrow it is only like a day to do it

Me – Be careful with your back Bf – Will you stop acting like I am debilitated and/or stupid when ever I mention physical labor around the house. Me – I’m sorry, it wasn’t my intention at all. I didn’t realize it came that way. I won’t do it again.

We do have some communication issues that I’m trying to improve, but I’m not sure if I’m overreacting about nothing.

Telling people to be careful with their back when lifting things is pretty harmless. Unless she is actually constantly belittling him, he is overreacting.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

These two need to work on their communication.

