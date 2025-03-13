Her Boyfriend’s Relatives Always Ask Her To Drive Them Home At Night, But She Finally Had It And Said She Wouldn’t Be Doing It Anymore

Driving other people home costs time and money.

AITA for refusing to give a ride to my boyfriend’s relatives? My boyfriend (21M) and I (19F) have been together for 4 years. During this time, I’ve obviously met his whole family, which is pretty big. They gather pretty often at parties. These parties tend to end after the public transportation services close.

Some of his relatives don’t have a car of their own, so when it’s this late, they have no way of going back home. It all started when I was asked to take some people home. I obviously said yes. Since then, they expected that I would take them home every time we reunite.

Mind you, this is a 40-minute ride, at night, and they have never offered to pay for some of the gas. I don’t want to sound like a jerk, but why is it my job to take these people, who aren’t my family, to their house, for free?

This is the worst thing. There are other people that are able to drive. It includes my boyfriend’s mom, his two brothers, himself, and I. But, for some reason, we two always end up being the ones who do the job.

His mother always uses the excuse that “she will get lost.” She said that as if I won’t get lost. She knows that I’ve had my driving license for less than 2 years. And his brothers are always “busy or tired.”

I’ve argued with my boyfriend many times about this. But he always tells me this: “That’s how a Latino family is.” He adds that he doesn’t want to do this either.

So, the big conflict was yesterday. As always, I was expected to drive them home, but this time, I said that I was not in the mood to drive.

Mind you, this was at 8:00 p.m. They could have easily gone home by bus. They just simply wanted a ride because it was easier for them. They reacted surprised with a mix of disappointment. But that was it.

Later that night, my boyfriend told me that these relatives talked to his mom. They said that they were “shocked about my behaviour.” Now, he’s mad at me for “creating unnecessary conflict.” He said I was “being inconsiderate.” So, AITA?

Her boyfriend’s family sounds horrible. Maybe she should stop going to his family gatherings if they’re going to treat her like their personal driver.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

There’s a fine line between asking for a favor and taking advantage of your kindness.

