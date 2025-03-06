Her Cousin Wanted Money Instead Of A Gift, But When She Gave Her Cash On Christmas, Her Cousin Was Jealous Of The Gifts She Gave Everyone Else

Getting Christmas and birthday gifts from loved ones is fun and exciting.

This woman shares that her cousin would complain about the gifts she received, saying that she’d rather have money than physical items as gifts.

So the next Christmas, she gave her cousin exactly what she asked for, and she still wasn’t happy!

Read the story below for all the details.

You asked for money so you got what you asked for This happened when personal CD players were popular. So, I have this cousin, and every time you give her a gift for her birthday or Christmas, she’d complain. She said she wanted money, not the gift.

This woman got CD players as gifts for kids and teenagers.

So, months before Christmas, I found CD players in different colors. As well as jean CD cases with gems on it. They were cute. All the kids and teens loved them.

Her cousin was jealous and wanted the CD player, too—not the money.

The cousin complained because all she got was a Christmas card with money in it. She apparently wanted a CD player, too. I said you always complain about wanting money and not a gift. She spent the entire time mad, because she got what she asked for.

This another case of being careful what you ask for because you just might get it!

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Short and straightforward.

This user thinks she should get nothing from now on.

What a whiner, says this person.

This comment makes sense.

And finally, here’s a petty idea from this user.

You’re supposed to say “thank you,” not complain about the gift.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.