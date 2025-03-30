Her Ex Made A Rule For Their Son And Wanted Her To Enforce It, But She Made A Different Rule And Ignored His Expectations

Coparenting can be extremely complicated, especially if you really don’t like your ex’s parenting style.

In today’s story, a woman does not like her ex interfering in how she has been parenting her sons their whole life, so she ignored a rule he made.

Now he’s upset, and she’s wondering if she messed up.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA My ex husband is now all of a sudden interested in co-parenting after 19 years without and I refuse to adapt his parenting style Our young men, almost 21 and 19, (they’re 15 months apart) are going from their dad’s house and my house quite regularly for the past couple of years. Their dad has money, and I, unfortunately have been disability retired for several years. I’ve always been able to take care of my boys so that isn’t an issues.

It’s hard to get help for mental health issues.

Our almost 21 year old has been dealing with mental health issues for at least 6 years now, while my youngest, 19 has anger issues. All of these things I’ve been trying to get help for through our countries (Canada) health care system. Without extra medical insurance, mental health in patient rehab costs at minimum $26k to $100k. The wait lists for any free online courses/classes are 4+ months and are truly ineffective. 3 family counselling sessions are at least 3 months away.

Her ex wants her to enforce the rules he set.

I, my father (as ex only respects him/his opinion) met with my ex and our 2 young men. Ex decided that almost 21 y/o wouldn’t be allowed to leave the house outside work after we ALL agreed that respectful consideration would be had on all our sides. No controlling attempts would be made and no disrespectful home return times. As soon as we went back to my house, my ex says via text, you better make sure he doesn’t go out tonight (he left his car at his dads so he didn’t have to get bombarded with messages).

She talked to her son about it.

My son and I talked, I asked him what time did he feel was fair to come home (as we have a new fur baby that I adopted last Saturday who is 1 yr old). We agreed on 12:30. No demand, no trying to control, just a mutual consideration. He came back at 12:31 lol

Her ex was not happy, but she stood her ground anyway.

His dad was spamming me until he texted, “I’m guessing son is out and you don’t want to tell me“. I waited until son returned and I msgd ex hubby back that of course I didn’t want to talk to you about it, cuz your resort is to take the car unless things go in your favour, you verbally and emotionally abuse all of us and I said that we agreed upon the timeframe for him to come home. Our son complied, so I don’t need any nonsense from you that I’m a bad mum in any way. I’d rather be reasonable, fair and respectful of our men, instead of a being a controlling AH so that they resent you so much they completely lose contact. So AITA for sticking to my parenting style that was worked for 20+ years or should I enact my ex’s bs parenting of our two young men?

That’s a tough situation. Ideally, parents need to be a united front, but I’m not sure why the dad made such a strict rule. It might not be reasonable.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a very good point.

This person can empathize with this situation.

They really don’t seem to understand that their kid are adults.

I don’t understand the pet part either.

It does seem like her sons are being treated like little kids.

They need to treat their sons like the adults they are.

