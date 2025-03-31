Her Family Failed To Show Up To Her Kid’s Birthday Parties Three Times, But They’re Not Going To Be Happy When She Backs Out Of Helping Them In Return

There is nothing quite like a child’s birthday party to bring people together to have fun and support the little one.

WIBTA if I back out of party planning after making the commitment? Some backstory: I have two children, 5F and 7M. On my daughter’s 4th birthday, NO ONE showed up for her party. It was originally planned for one week before, but she got an infection days before the party, so we postponed for the following week. She was incredibly upset, but we tried to get her to understand that it was kind of last minute. We mentioned it to family when they asked how the party went. They all seemed sympathetic and told her something like, “We’ll just have to party extra hard next (this) year!”

Fast forward to my son’s birthday this year– no family showed up. Not a word from anyone. His classmates showed up so he was happy, no harm done. Then my daughter’s birthday came around. No family showed up to hers, either, and only three classmates.

No word from anyone, no happy birthday text.

Nothing. She was upset, obviously, so we consoled her and reminded her, “Hey! Some friends made it!” I’m an artist and a crafter, so my friends and family know to ask me if they need help with anything artsy/crafty. My cousin, J, asked two weeks ago if I can help make decorations for her son’s birthday in May. I said of course, that I’d love to help, and we set up a time later this month to get started. I didn’t want to hold it against her for not coming to either party, and wanted to see my baby cousin for his birthday. It’s all for the kids, anyway.

But today I saw J tagged at a 1yo’s birthday party from this weekend. I feel so disrespected. I don’t want to help with the decorations anymore. I don’t even really want to go, but will still happily attend IF we get an invite. And that’s starting to feel like a big if.

So, I’m wondering if I would be a jerk for backing out of helping? There’s still plenty of time for her to find other help if she needs, but I feel petty for thinking about quitting in the first place.

