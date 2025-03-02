Her Family Treats Her Like Garbage, So She Decided She Won’t Attend Any More Of Their Parties

Did I miss something…?

AITA for refusing to have a birthday party or celebration of any sort? “I’m a female (34) soon to be 35. This and every year, my family does the same thing to me.

Treat me like **** the other 364 days, telling me how useless I’m for this and that. Magically, they have an excuse on Feb 14 to buy a bunch of pizza or whatever food, buy a cake, and sit, eat and drink, gathering all around me to tell me how good of a family member I am and how nice it is that we have a reason to be reunited. I don’t even have the choice of the place they throw their silly surprise party or the food they pick.

And there’s always the questions of why I don’t have my life solved or I’m not married, or whatever. When I told my family that I didn’t want to plan anything as around these days I miss my mom a lot, they got super offended and started texting me that I don’t appreciate the things they do for me. That a birthday only happens once a year and that I could regret it if something happened to me or them. I don’t know, it’s so crazy and stupid. Is the same when any other member of the family has their birthday and I’m forced to go, because we are family and we are supposed to do everything together.

AITA for not caring about their surprise parties or any party for the matter and just wanting to be left alone and maybe do things I really want to do?”

