Her Friend Got Upset With Her Because She Was Speaking In Another Language, So Now When Her Friend Is Around, She Intentionally Speaks In A Language Her Friend Doesn’t Understand

When hanging out with a group of friends, it is important to do what you can to make sure everyone feels included.

What would you do if you had a friend whose native language was the same as yours, but it bothered someone else when you spoke it in front of them?

That is the situation the young woman in this story was in, so she and her friend intentionally spoke that language just to upset the other person in their group, but now they think they might have taken it too far.

AITA for intentionally speaking around my friend in a language she doesn’t understand? I (17F) have a friend group of four girls and two boys. One of the other girls (let’s call her H) and I both know the same four languages. For both of us, the language of the country we live in is our fourth and weakest. We’re fluent, but it’s a very difficult language, so while we can communicate and people understand us, our speech isn’t perfect—we make mistakes and sometimes forget words.

Wow, very impressive.

When H and I talk to each other, we mix all four languages, which is obviously very confusing if you don’t understand them. When we talk with other people, we obviously use only the language of our country, but sometimes, if we forget a word, we’ll say it in another language and look to each other for help translating. One of our friends has recently started complaining that we speak in languages she doesn’t understand and that it’s rude. At first, it wasn’t a big deal—she’s known for teasing us as her love language, so we didn’t take it seriously. A few days ago, our group met up, and H and I started talking about K-pop. I got excited because there’s a new group I like, and I had been wanting to tell her about them for a while.

No big deal, that is very understandable.

In my excitement, I blanked out in the local language and decided that, since no one else in the group cared about K-pop, I could just speak in another language. I didn’t even get five words out before this friend blew up.

Maybe she is overreacting.

She started yelling at me, saying I need to learn to speak the language because I live here now (in much ruder words). I don’t like being yelled at, so I kind of froze and went quiet. The others calmed her down, but it was awkward afterward. I wasn’t talking much, and everyone else was short with her. We all went home about an hour later.

This is just rude.

When I calmed down, I called H, and we decided that from now on, whenever this friend is around, we would only speak in languages she doesn’t understand. We’ve been doing that since, and she has been losing her mind. She’s yelled so much that she’s started to lose her voice, and four teachers have told her to stop.

It sounds like they took it too far.

At first, our group laughed and played along, pretending to understand us, but in the last two days, they’ve started telling us that we’re taking it too far and that she’s genuinely upset. Are we in the wrong?

Yes, this is very rude and they shouldn’t be doing it.

Read on to see what other people on Reddit had to say about it.

This commenter says they are very rude.

Exactly, they are way out of line.

Good question.

This commenter says they are bullies.

This person says they shouldn’t call the other girl a friend.

These ladies seem awful.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.