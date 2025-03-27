Her Friend Left A Big Mess In Her Car And Didn’t Even Apologize, So She Refused To Give Her Another Ride

Messiness can really test a friendship.

This woman talks about her friend who left a huge mess in her car.

She was pretty upset about it because she likes to keep her car clean; however, her friend thinks she’s making a big deal out of nothing.

Who is right?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for refusing to let my friend in my car after she trashed it? I have a car I actually take care of. Nothing crazy, but I like keeping it clean. That means no trash and no food stains. As well as no mystery smells.

This woman gave her friend a ride.

A month ago, I gave my friend a ride to a party. She just brought in fast food and started eating. She spilled her drink and dropped fries everywhere. She wiped her greasy hands on my seats like they were napkins.

Trash and stains were left in the car.

We got to the party. She just got out and left all her trash behind like it was my problem. I called her out, and she just laughed and said, “It’s just a car, relax.” The worst part is the sauce from her burger soaked into the seat, and I had to get it deep cleaned to get rid of it.

She refused to give her friend another ride.

Fast forward to last night, she asks me for another ride. I told her no. I said after the last time, I wasn’t interested in being her personal Uber. She got annoyed and said I was being petty over “a little mess.” Then she said, “You’re really gonna let some fries ruin our friendship?”

She felt disrespected.

Some of my friends told me I should just let it go. But to me, it’s about respect. I think she should at least apologize. Why should I do favors for someone who doesn’t respect my stuff? AITA for refusing to let her in my car?

She’s not the one letting fries ruin their friendship; her friend is.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person says she's not a true friend.

Don't give in, advises this person.

This user has a good idea.

Short and simple.

Finally, this user says their other friends can drive her.

Friendship with no respect is as good as trash.

